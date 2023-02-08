Facts

14:45 08.02.2023

Challenger tanks to be delivered to Ukraine by Royal Air Force – Kuleba

1 min read
Challenger tanks to be delivered to Ukraine by Royal Air Force – Kuleba

Royal Air Force is expected to transport Challenger tanks and other military goods to Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"I was honored to use the services of the Royal Air Force airline. Soon Challenger tanks and other things extremely harmful to the Russian occupier will fly to Ukraine on this or a similar aircraft," he said on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

"For Ukraine and its defense forces it will be a very useful day," Kuleba said.

Tags: #challenger_2
AD

HOT NEWS

Defense Ministry reboots anti-corruption department – Reznikov

Zelensky arrives in UK, to meet with Charles III – Sky News

UK to start training Ukrainian fighter jet pilots, marines – PM's office

Zelensky to meet Prime Minister Sunak, Ukrainian soldiers in UK

There should be more people in govt who went through war trial – Zelensky

LATEST

Defense Ministry reboots anti-corruption department – Reznikov

Death toll from quake in Turkey exceeds 8,500

Zelensky arrives in UK, to meet with Charles III – Sky News

SAPO, NABU notify ex-Energoatom official of causing more than UAH 93 mln in damage

Ukrainian Red Cross Society prepares hot meals for Mukachevo's homeless

UK to start training Ukrainian fighter jet pilots, marines – PM's office

Zelensky to meet Prime Minister Sunak, Ukrainian soldiers in UK

Kovalska joins Neo-Eco project for restoration of houses in Hostomel

Japan transfers 259 generators to Ukraine since Dec 2022

Ukrainians not affected by earthquake in Turkey – ambassador

AD
AD
AD
AD