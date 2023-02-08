Challenger tanks to be delivered to Ukraine by Royal Air Force – Kuleba

Royal Air Force is expected to transport Challenger tanks and other military goods to Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"I was honored to use the services of the Royal Air Force airline. Soon Challenger tanks and other things extremely harmful to the Russian occupier will fly to Ukraine on this or a similar aircraft," he said on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

"For Ukraine and its defense forces it will be a very useful day," Kuleba said.