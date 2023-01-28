Russian special services preparing another operation to discredit Ukraine's military-political leadership - intelligence

The Main Intelligence Agency has announced that the Russian special services are preparing another special operation to discredit Ukraine's military-political leadership.

"It is known that a wide information-psychological special operation will be launched in the near future to discredit a number of representatives of the Ukrainian military-political leadership," the Facebook statement said on Friday evening.

"In particular, the discrediting campaign will be directed against Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Shaptala, Head of the SBU Vasyl Maliuk, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, Acting Head of the National Police Ivan Vyhovsky and others," the intelligence service said.

The intelligence service emphasized that, among other things, the campaign would include the "leak" of fabricated materials in Ukrainian and international media.

"The goal is to sow uncertainty about the defense capabilities of our state among Ukrainian citizens and international partners. This, according to the Russian special services, should lead to political instability within the country and reduce confidence in Ukraine on the part of the international anti-Putin coalition," the Ukrainian intelligence officers summed up.