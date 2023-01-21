Five Kalibr missile carriers on duty in Black Sea – Ukrainian Navy

There are eleven vessels of the Russian occupation forces, including five carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of 36 missiles, on duty in the Black Sea, the Naval Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said on Facebook on Saturday.

The occupation forces also continue to control the maritime communications in the Sea of Azov, having two warships on duty there.

"There are ten enemy warships in the Mediterranean Sea, including five Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total salvo of 72 missiles," it said.

During the day, 35 ships passed through the occupied Kerch-Yenikale Strait towards the Sea of Azov, 15 of them from the Bosphorus, and 36 ships towards the Black Sea, eight of them continued moving towards the Bosphorus.

"The Russian Federation continues to violate the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) by turning off Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) on civilian ships in the Sea of Azov," the Naval Force said.