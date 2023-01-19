Facts

14:58 19.01.2023

Kuleba: We working on obtaining additional Patriot air defense systems for Ukraine

1 min read
Kuleba: We working on obtaining additional Patriot air defense systems for Ukraine

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba reported on the progress in negotiations on Ukraine receiving additional batteries of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.

"It took us two years to get approval to ship Patriot SAMs and it took us less than a month to get three Patriot batteries from the United States, Germany and the Netherlands. And we're working on more. And I'm sure we'll have more because that we had success in several discussions on this topic," Kuleba said during a video statement at Ukraine House in Davos (Switzerland) on Thursday.

"We see how things are gaining momentum. And this is what President Zelensky spoke about yesterday in Davos: all the decisions you make are excellent, but you must speed up their adoption," he said.

The minister said when decisions on Ukraine's receiving long-range missiles and bombers are unblocked, a list of the most needed weapons will be drawn up.

At the same time, he said the issue of obtaining tanks has already been unblocked, recalling the decision of France to be the first to transfer the AMX-10 RC to Ukraine.

Tags: #patriot

MORE ABOUT

20:59 10.01.2023
Pentagon announces training course for Ukrainian military to use Patriot air defense system

Pentagon announces training course for Ukrainian military to use Patriot air defense system

19:23 10.01.2023
Ukrainian military to start training on Patriot missiles next week

Ukrainian military to start training on Patriot missiles next week

11:12 07.01.2023
Zelensky: Supply of Patriot systems by Germany is direct work for de-escalation

Zelensky: Supply of Patriot systems by Germany is direct work for de-escalation

12:02 06.01.2023
Ukrainian military may be trained to work with Patriot missile defense system in USA

Ukrainian military may be trained to work with Patriot missile defense system in USA

12:54 05.01.2023
Training of Ukrainian specialists in use of Patriot systems takes place as quickly as possible

Training of Ukrainian specialists in use of Patriot systems takes place as quickly as possible

12:24 04.01.2023
Patriot to be deployed in Ukraine in near future – MFA

Patriot to be deployed in Ukraine in near future – MFA

11:51 21.12.2022
For first time, USA to provide Patriot missile battery within military aid to Ukraine – media

For first time, USA to provide Patriot missile battery within military aid to Ukraine – media

14:57 07.12.2022
Stefanchuk hopes for partners' help in providing Ukraine with modern air defense systems, including Patriot

Stefanchuk hopes for partners' help in providing Ukraine with modern air defense systems, including Patriot

10:44 07.12.2022
Patriot systems transferred by Germany not to be deployed in Ukraine – Polish Defense Minister

Patriot systems transferred by Germany not to be deployed in Ukraine – Polish Defense Minister

11:13 09.03.2022
USA sends two Patriot missile defense batteries to Poland – EUCOM spokesman

USA sends two Patriot missile defense batteries to Poland – EUCOM spokesman

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, Grossi agree to continue cooperation to strengthen nuclear safety of Ukraine's nuclear facilities

Ukraine waiting for consent of tank-producing country to transfer them to European partners

EU supports Zelensky's peace plan – Michel

Prosecutor asks for arrest with alternative of UAH 365 mln bail for ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev

European Parliament adopts resolution on establishment of Special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine

LATEST

Zelensky, Grossi agree to continue cooperation to strengthen nuclear safety of Ukraine's nuclear facilities

Denmark to give Ukraine 19 French self-propelled guns Caesar

Ukraine waiting for consent of tank-producing country to transfer them to European partners

BES hands over seized equipment worth UAH 112 mln to AFU

EU supports Zelensky's peace plan – Michel

Metsola: Resolution on Special Tribunal for Russia's Aggression against Ukraine is strongest signal EP could send

Prosecutor asks for arrest with alternative of UAH 365 mln bail for ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev

Energy sector to be part of 10th package of sanctions against Russia – European Council President

Ukrainian Red Cross Society hands over medical equipment to specialized children's medical center

Death toll from missile strike against apartment building in Dnipro rises to 46

AD
AD
AD
AD