Kuleba: We working on obtaining additional Patriot air defense systems for Ukraine

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba reported on the progress in negotiations on Ukraine receiving additional batteries of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.

"It took us two years to get approval to ship Patriot SAMs and it took us less than a month to get three Patriot batteries from the United States, Germany and the Netherlands. And we're working on more. And I'm sure we'll have more because that we had success in several discussions on this topic," Kuleba said during a video statement at Ukraine House in Davos (Switzerland) on Thursday.

"We see how things are gaining momentum. And this is what President Zelensky spoke about yesterday in Davos: all the decisions you make are excellent, but you must speed up their adoption," he said.

The minister said when decisions on Ukraine's receiving long-range missiles and bombers are unblocked, a list of the most needed weapons will be drawn up.

At the same time, he said the issue of obtaining tanks has already been unblocked, recalling the decision of France to be the first to transfer the AMX-10 RC to Ukraine.