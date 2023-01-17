Facts

15:55 17.01.2023

Zelenska in Davos hands over to leaders of Switzerland, China, head of European Commission letters from Ukrainian President on cooperation for implementation of Peace Formula

 During her stay at the World Economic Forum in Davos, First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska conveyed to the leaders of Switzerland, China and head of the European Commission letters from President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on cooperation for the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

"Today I am handing over to my colleagues participating in this part of the forum letters from the President of Ukraine to President of the Swiss Confederation Mr. Alain Berset, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping through Vice Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Liu He," Zelenska said.

According to her, Ukraine has already received positive responses from many leaders of the world about their willingness to cooperate for the sake of implementing the Peace Formula.

"We believe that the world will unite for peace. And this year may not be the year of the crisis if it becomes the year of the Ukrainian Formula of Peace, which will be implemented," she said.

Tags: #davos #zelenska

