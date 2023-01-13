Facts

20:48 13.01.2023

European Commission's head announces allocation of first aid tranche to Kyiv from EUR 18 bln of annual package

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced the allocation of the first tranche to Ukraine from the annual aid package in the amount of EUR 18 billion.

"We need to keep increasing to pressure on Russia. And we will continue, of course, our unwavering support for Ukraine. We will start still in January disbursing the first tranche of an EUR 18 billion support aid package for Ukraine. This is the largest macro-financial assistance package that the European Union has ever delivered to a partner country," von der Leyen said at a press conference in the Swedish city of Kiruna on Friday, where the European Commission was invited on the occasion of the start of the Swedish presidency of the EU Council.

"And we are preparing for Ukraine's restoration," the European Commission's head said.

She said the platform of international donors, which the EU has created together with partners in the G7, will be launched in January.

"It will help coordinate diff support for Ukraine today. It will also be an important tool to ensure that reconstruction combines reform and investment, because this paves the way towards membership in the European Union," von der Leyen said.

Tags: #ukraine #tranche

