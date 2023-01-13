Facts

09:21 13.01.2023

Zelensky: United24 platform opens new direction – Ukraine's recovery

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky noted the opening of a new direction in the state charitable platform United24 – Ukraine's recovery.

"It is the generation of funds for the restoration, in particular, of housing for Ukrainians in the territories affected by Russian strikes and occupation," he said in a video message on Thursday evening.

"As of this day, about half a billion hryvnias have already been raised through United24 from people from more than a hundred countries to restore housing. This is a tangible help to both local communities and the state," the president said.

"In general, more than UAH 10 billion have already been raised due to the state fundraising platform. And I thank everyone who joined the United24 fundraising," Zelensky said.

Tags: #united24

