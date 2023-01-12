Facts

14:46 12.01.2023

Occupiers send their paratroopers to reinforce Kreminna fronline – British intelligence

Heavy fighting has been going on for the last two days near the town of Soledar in Donetsk region, as well as on the outskirts of the town of Kreminna in Luhansk region, according to a defense intelligence report published on Twitter by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Thursday morning.

Since the start of January 2023, Russia has almost certainly allocated elements of the 76th Guards Air Landing Divisionof the VDV (airborne forces) to reinforce the Kreminna frontline after assessing the sector was significantly vulnerable.

According to intelligence, until November 2022, Russia committed almost all deployed airborne forces as long-term holding troops on the front line in Kherson region.

Commanders currently deployed to Donbas and southern Ukraine are likely trying to use the Airborne Forces more in line with their supposed doctrinal role as an elite rapid reaction force.

