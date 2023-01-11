Facts

09:13 11.01.2023

Black Sea Grain Initiative bulkers unable to leave Ukrainian ports for two days because of bad weather

1 min read
Bulkers were unable to leave Ukrainian ports on Tuesday because of bad weather, the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) has said.

"The Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) reports that no vessels left Ukrainian ports today [January 10] under the Black Sea Grain Initiative due to unfavourable weather conditions," it said.

"Due to high wind and wave conditions today, the joint inspection teams could not board vessels to conduct inspections," the JCC said.

Bad weather prevented bulkers from sailing out of Ukrainian ports on January 9, as well.

Five bulkers transited the maritime humanitarian corridor on Tuesday on their way to Ukrainian ports.

According to the JCC, 76 applications have been filed for participating in the initiative.

"As of 10 January, the total tonnage of grain and other foodstuffs exported from the three Ukrainian ports remains 16,945,661 metric tonnes. A total of 1,264 voyages (631 inbound and 633 outbound) have been enabled so far," the JCC said.

Tags: #weather #grain_deal

