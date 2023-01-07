Facts

14:22 07.01.2023

Fighting continued at routine level into Christmas, most fiercely around Kreminna – British Intelligence

1 min read
Fighting in the Russian-Ukrainian war has continued at a routine level during the Orthodox Christmas period, according to a defense intelligence report on Twitter by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Saturday morning.

"One of the most fiercely contested sectors continues to be around the town of Kreminna, in Luhansk region," the intelligence said.

In the last three weeks, the fighting around Kreminna has focused on the heavily forested terrain to the west of the town. "As is typical with operations in forests, combat has largely devolved to dismounted infantry fighting, often at short range," the intelligence said.

"Russian commanders will highly likely view pressure around Kreminna as a threat to the right flank of their Bakhmut sector, which they see as key for enabling any future advance to occupy the remainder of Donetsk Oblast," the intelligence said.

Tags: #british_intelligence

