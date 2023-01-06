Facts

16:09 06.01.2023

French court releases Zhevaho on EUR 1 mln bail pending extradition hearing – media

2 min read
French court releases Zhevaho on EUR 1 mln bail pending extradition hearing – media

On the evening of January 5, a French court released on bail EUR 1 million a businessman, ex-MP Kostiantyn Zhevaho, who, after being detained in Courchevel, was arrested on December 29 at the request of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), Le Dauphine Libéré publication reported.

"I didn't do everything that I am accused of. I have always fought corruption. Over the past three years, I have asked 15 times for the justice of my country to hear me, and I have been denied 15 times," the businessman is quoted in the article.

According to the article, Zhevaho currently resides in Dubai and has applied for asylum in Gibraltar.

The ex-MP said that he was not an oligarch and had always fought against oligarchs, while his lawyers stressed that a businessman needs to be free to continue managing his business.

Earlier it was reported that the court on the same day postponed to January 19 a hearing on the extradition of Zhevaho to Ukraine so that the prosecutor and lawyers could prepare.

The SBI accuses Zhevaho and a number of top managers of the Finance and Credit bank of organizing a mechanism for embezzlement of $113 million, which caused damage to the interests of the state and the bank's depositors.

