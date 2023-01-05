Facts

12:54 05.01.2023

Training of Ukrainian specialists in use of Patriot systems takes place as quickly as possible

2 min read
Training of Ukrainian specialists to use Patriot air defense systems is taking place as soon as possible, initially it was about a few months, Colonel Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said.

"I can only say that training of our specialists of the anti-aircraft missile forces takes place as quickly as possible, as was the case with training for the NASAMS and IRIS-T air defense systems. If technically it will be possible to bring the systems to Ukraine and put them on combat duty, introduce them into the Armed Forces, then the specialists will already be trained. This is shown by the practice of NASAMS and IRIS-T, it took several weeks to train specialists," he said on the air of the telethon on Thursday morning.

Ihnat suggested that there is "a little more time" to train specialists for Patriot.

"At first it was about several months, we will expect approximately such terms," Ihnat said.

According to him, training can take place even faster due to the great motivation of the Ukrainian forces.

At the same time, Ihnat noted that the next step in strengthening Ukrainian air defense should be the provision of a multi-purpose aircraft.

"Without this, it will be very difficult for us to confront the challenges that we face," he added.

That is why, as Ihnat emphasized, the military and the country's leadership constantly emphasize the need to provide Ukraine with F-16.

Tags: #patriot

