Facts

12:34 05.01.2023

Yermak notes need to hold sanctions summit on further countering Russia's circumvention of sanctions

1 min read
Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, in his column for The Times, pointed out the need to hold a joint sanctions summit with Western leaders on the issue of countering Russia's circumvention of sanctions.

"The West must close sanctions loopholes for Russia. The open door policy for Russians, which allows them to safely travel around Europe during the crimes of their state in Ukraine, must be revised," Yermak wrote.

According to him, it is necessary to close all the possibilities that allow some Russians to hope to circumvent sanctions and say that "they are not Putin and his entourage, therefore they are innocent of the war."

"The Russians are all guilty, without exception," he said.

"That is why a sanctions summit is required, at which all challenges should be considered and important decisions should be made to further counter Russia," the head of the President's Office said.

Tags: #sanctions_russia

