Patriot to be deployed in Ukraine in near future – MFA

The American Patriot system will arrive in Ukraine as soon as possible. Preparations for the transfer of these systems have already begun, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said at an online briefing on Wednesday.

"Last year, we completed a revolutionary decision to provide Ukraine with American Patriot systems, which was agreed upon by the leaders of Ukraine and the United States, Volodymyr Zelensky and Joe Biden. We expect the deployment of Patriots as soon as possible. Preparations for the transfer of these systems have already begun," Kuleba said.

In December, Washington announced another nearly $2 billion military aid package that announced the delivery of the first Patriot missile defense battery to Ukraine. Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian military had already begun a training course on working with these systems.

Ukraine has developed a special plan for preparing the military to work on Patriot systems.