Chief of National Police about New Year's Eve: We'll set off fireworks after victory

The curfew breakers on New Year's Eve will have their documents checked and, if they do not have any and there are reasonable doubts about their intentions, they risk being taken to a police station, Chief of the National Police of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has said in a blitz interview with the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency.

He recalled that military administrations set curfews and these restrictions have not yet been lifted.

"That is, there are restrictions and, respectively, they must be observed, regardless of the holidays," Klymenko said.

Asked what kind of liability awaits those who would mark the holiday at night in public places, Klymenko said, "Listen, the country is under martial law, which provides for a number of restrictions. People should understand this. What celebrations in public places during curfew we are talking about in principle?"

The Chief of the National Police also said that if people violate the curfew, they should be aware that a patrol can stop them to verify their identity.

"Therefore, it is important to have documents with you. If they are not available, then a citizen can be taken to a police station to verify his or her identity. Would you like to get there on New Year's Eve? I don't think so. Trust me, we don't want this either. However, the police must check everyone who breaks the curfew... If a citizen provides his or her documents, the police check them and everything is fine, then, of course, the person will be released with a warning," he said.

Klymenko also said that this is only about checking documents, but if there is a reasonable necessity, they can still conduct a surface inspection of citizens and cars.

"That is, if you are a law-abiding citizen with the documents and you decided to take a walk during curfew, you can be checked and released with a warning. If you do not have documents or there are reasonable doubts about your intentions, then there is a risk of spending New Year's Eve at the police station," he said.

Speaking about the police response to the violation of the ban on the use of pyrotechnics, Klymenko said that the offenders will be immediately brought to justice and punished to the fullest extent of the law, not only for use, but also for sale of such goods.

"Pyrotechnics today is not about celebrating. It is a reminder of explosions. It is already psychologically difficult for millions of people in Ukraine to survive the war. Therefore, I urge you to think about these citizens and do without pyrotechnics. We will set off fireworks together after the victory," he said.