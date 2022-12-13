Facts

20:53 13.12.2022

Industrial production of 152 mm and 155 mm shells established in Ukraine – Danilov


Industrial production of 152 mm and 155 mm shells established in Ukraine – Danilov

Production of 152 mm and 155 mm caliber shells has been established in Ukraine, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov has said on the telethon on Tuesday evening.

"I can say that the production of 152 mm and 155 mm shells has been established at our enterprises. Now there will be more production of mines and other things. We are talking about thousands – this is already an industrial scale," he said.

Some 152 mm shells are used by Soviet–style artillery, 155 mm – by NATO.

