Rada liquidates District Administrative Court of Kyiv, creates Kyiv City District Administrative Court

The Verkhovna Rada liquidated the District Administrative Court of Kyiv and created the Kyiv City District Administrative Court.

A total of 310 MPs backed bill No. 5369 "On the liquidation of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv and the creation of the Kyiv City District Administrative Court " at a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday in Kyiv, a source in parliament has told Interfax-Ukraine.

As noted in an explanatory note to the document, the bill was developed to ensure the availability of justice, the rights of citizens to have their cases considered by an independent and impartial court, and to increase the level of confidence in the judiciary.

According to the bill, the territorial jurisdiction of the Kyiv City District Administrative Court extends to the capital of Ukraine.

The law enters into force on the day following its publication.

The law establishes that from the date of entry into force of the law, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv halts the administration of justice, and the Kyiv District Administrative Court will consider and make decisions on administrative cases that are being heard by this court until the start of the work of the Kyiv City District Administrative Court.

The District Administrative Court of Kyiv, within 10 days after the entry into force of the law, transfers court cases to the Kyiv District Administrative Court.

From the date of commencement of work of the Kyiv City District Administrative Court, the Kyiv District Administrative Court immediately transfers to it the cases under the jurisdiction of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv, which territorial jurisdiction extends to the city of Kyiv.

MPs also made changes to section XII "Final and transitional provisions" of the Law of Ukraine "On the judiciary and the status of judges" (No. 5370) associated with the liquidation of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv and the creation of the Kyiv City District Administrative Court.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky registered bills No. 5369 and No. 5370 in Parliament on April 13, 2021, as urgent.