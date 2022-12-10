Facts

11:08 10.12.2022

Ammunition for HIMARS, 80,000 155mm shells included in new US military aid package to Ukraine – Pentagon

1 min read
Ammunition for HIMARS, 80,000 155mm shells included in new US military aid package to Ukraine – Pentagon

The latest package of the U.S. military aid for Ukraine, worth $275 million, includes ammunition for the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) and 80,000 155-millimeter artillery shells, a Pentagon statement said.

In addition, the U.S. intends to supply Ukraine with anti-drone systems and air defense weapons, HMMWV off-roaders complete with ambulances, and medical equipment, 150 power generators and marching kits.

This brings the total U.S. military aid for Ukraine since 2014 to roughly $22.1 billion, including over $19.3 billion since the start of Russia's special operation in Ukraine.

Earlier on Friday, President Joe Biden delegated State Secretary Antony Blinken to see to the spending of another $275 million in military aid for Ukraine.

Tags: #pentagon

MORE ABOUT

11:11 11.11.2022
Pentagon unveils list of regular military aid to Ukraine

Pentagon unveils list of regular military aid to Ukraine

10:47 05.10.2022
Ukraine to receive ammunition, 4 HIMARS, 32 howitzers, 200 MaxxPro armored vehicles as part of new military aid package from USA – Pentagon

Ukraine to receive ammunition, 4 HIMARS, 32 howitzers, 200 MaxxPro armored vehicles as part of new military aid package from USA – Pentagon

12:40 30.09.2022
Pentagon plans to set up new command to arm Ukraine – media

Pentagon plans to set up new command to arm Ukraine – media

14:12 20.09.2022
Possibility of transferring modern tanks to Ukraine being discussed – Pentagon

Possibility of transferring modern tanks to Ukraine being discussed – Pentagon

12:40 08.09.2022
Allies to work together to train Ukrainian forces, meet Ukraine's self-defense needs for long haul – Pentagon chief

Allies to work together to train Ukrainian forces, meet Ukraine's self-defense needs for long haul – Pentagon chief

14:53 27.08.2022
Pentagon to spend over $180 mln to buy NASAMS for Ukraine, contract valid until Aug 2024

Pentagon to spend over $180 mln to buy NASAMS for Ukraine, contract valid until Aug 2024

10:20 23.08.2022
USA to supply Ukraine with 10 Switchblade 600 kamikaze drones within month – Pentagon

USA to supply Ukraine with 10 Switchblade 600 kamikaze drones within month – Pentagon

12:14 13.08.2022
On 10-point scale, effectiveness of Ukraine's Armed Forces estimated at 12 points – Pentagon

On 10-point scale, effectiveness of Ukraine's Armed Forces estimated at 12 points – Pentagon

12:45 21.07.2022
Allies, partners training Ukrainian military to maintain received equipment – Pentagon chief

Allies, partners training Ukrainian military to maintain received equipment – Pentagon chief

12:21 02.07.2022
Pentagon confirms retreat of Russians from Snake Island due to Ukrainian shelling

Pentagon confirms retreat of Russians from Snake Island due to Ukrainian shelling

AD

HOT NEWS

Human Rights Day to be celebrated in Ukraine on Dec 10 – decree

Ukrainian MFA urges to increase pressure on Russia, creates special tribunal for crime of its aggression – statement

USA imposes sanctions against Kyiv's Administrative Court head Vovk – State Department

Russia deports over 13,000 children from Ukraine

Bulgaria to send its first military aid to Ukraine, list classified – media

LATEST

Enemy shells hit hospital's maternity ward in Kherson, no casualties – Tymoshenko

Morocco to supply tank spare parts to Ukraine – media

150 Ukrainians held in colony in Olenivka, not only servicemen – commissioner

Human Rights Day to be celebrated in Ukraine on Dec 10 – decree

Ukrainian MFA urges to increase pressure on Russia, creates special tribunal for crime of its aggression – statement

Azerbaijan provides Ukraine with 45 power transformers, 50 generators – MFA

Zelensky thanks Biden for another military aid package

USA imposes sanctions against Kyiv's Administrative Court head Vovk – State Department

Estonia, Netherlands and Norway to transfer third field hospital to AFU – Defense Ministry

Ukrainian film Klondike directed by Maryna Er Gorbach enters longlist of Oscar award

AD
AD
AD
AD