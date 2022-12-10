Ammunition for HIMARS, 80,000 155mm shells included in new US military aid package to Ukraine – Pentagon

The latest package of the U.S. military aid for Ukraine, worth $275 million, includes ammunition for the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) and 80,000 155-millimeter artillery shells, a Pentagon statement said.

In addition, the U.S. intends to supply Ukraine with anti-drone systems and air defense weapons, HMMWV off-roaders complete with ambulances, and medical equipment, 150 power generators and marching kits.

This brings the total U.S. military aid for Ukraine since 2014 to roughly $22.1 billion, including over $19.3 billion since the start of Russia's special operation in Ukraine.

Earlier on Friday, President Joe Biden delegated State Secretary Antony Blinken to see to the spending of another $275 million in military aid for Ukraine.