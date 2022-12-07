Facts

18:40 07.12.2022

Eight people killed, another five wounded due to Russian shelling of Kurakhove, Donetsk region

1 min read
Eight people killed, another five wounded due to Russian shelling of Kurakhove, Donetsk region

As a result of the Russian shelling of Kurakhove, Donetsk region, eight people have ben killed and five more wounded, Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said.

"Kurakhove, Donetsk region. The enemy fired at the settlement from multiple rocket launchers. A market, a bus station, gas stations, residential buildings were under fire. Eight people have been killed, five injured! The information is being updated," Tymoshenko wrote on the Telegram channel.

Tags: #kurakhove

MORE ABOUT

17:43 17.04.2022
Policemen bring humanitarian aid to settlements of Donetsk region, offer evacuation

Policemen bring humanitarian aid to settlements of Donetsk region, offer evacuation

AD

HOT NEWS

French court upholds intl arbitration decision to recover $1.1 bln from Russia in favor of Oschadbank for Crimea

Ukrainian diplomats continue to receive threats, 31 cases in 15 countries – Kuleba

Constitutional Court upholds resignation of three judges

Zelensky: Dec 6 to be Day of Gratitude in Ukraine

Dombrovskis: One EU member state shall not be allowed to derail EUR 18 bln grant to Ukraine, funds to start flowing in Jan

LATEST

Ukraine's power system attacked with over 1,000 missiles, shells – Ukrenergo head

Enemy building defense lines in south, trying to transform its units – Pivden Command

French court upholds intl arbitration decision to recover $1.1 bln from Russia in favor of Oschadbank for Crimea

Priest from Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate in Luhansk region sentenced to 12 years in prison for assisting the enemy

Ukrainian diplomats continue to receive threats, 31 cases in 15 countries – Kuleba

Stefanchuk hopes for partners' help in providing Ukraine with modern air defense systems, including Patriot

Stefanchuk calls on Lithuanian, Polish parliaments to convince EC to start talks on Ukraine's accession to EU during Swedish presidency

Ukraine, free world should not trade their values for compromise – Zelensky at Madeleine Albright Democracy Awards ceremony

Constitutional Court upholds resignation of three judges

There is no question of additional mobilization in Ukraine – Reznikov

AD
AD
AD
AD