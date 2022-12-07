Eight people killed, another five wounded due to Russian shelling of Kurakhove, Donetsk region

As a result of the Russian shelling of Kurakhove, Donetsk region, eight people have ben killed and five more wounded, Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said.

"Kurakhove, Donetsk region. The enemy fired at the settlement from multiple rocket launchers. A market, a bus station, gas stations, residential buildings were under fire. Eight people have been killed, five injured! The information is being updated," Tymoshenko wrote on the Telegram channel.