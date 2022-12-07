Facts

14:57 07.12.2022

Stefanchuk hopes for partners' help in providing Ukraine with modern air defense systems, including Patriot

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk hopes that partner states will help Ukraine get modern air defense systems, including the Patriot.

"The issue of closing the sky for Ukraine is the number one issue, and therefore we need modern systems today, among which Patriot is a priority. We discussed this with my colleagues, we are raising this issue at other levels, and therefore I will be grateful to those countries that will have influence on the decision so that Ukraine receives all the necessary air and missile defense systems in the near future, which will make it possible to maintain maximum number of lives in Ukraine," Stefanchuk said at a joint press conference with the speakers of the parliaments of Poland and Lithuania in Vilnius on Wednesday.

As reported, an inter-parliamentary assembly of Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine is taking place in Vilnius.

