10:44 07.12.2022

Patriot systems transferred by Germany not to be deployed in Ukraine – Polish Defense Minister

U.S. anti-aircraft missile systems Patriot will not be deployed on the territory of Ukraine, which was previously initiated by Poland, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak has said following talks with German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer on Tuesday evening.

"After a conversation with the German Minister of Defense, I decided with disappointment to withdraw support from Ukraine. Deploying Patriots in western Ukraine will increase the security of Poles and Ukrainians. So, we are starting work on deploying complexes in Poland and connecting to our guidance system," Błaszczak said on Twitter.

