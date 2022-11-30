Zelensky calls for unification of world majority in support of UN General Assembly draft resolution on special tribunal over Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky calls for the development of a "legal architecture" for the creation of a special tribunal to hold the Russian leadership accountable.

"In addition to the International Criminal Court, a special tribunal is needed for the aggression to be held accountable. And we are doing everything to make such a tribunal," he said in a video statement on Tuesday.

Zelensky believes the United Kingdom would lead the global effort to create a tribunal. "The British have this experience, it is part of our common historical memory with them. In the winter of 1942, when no one could yet predict when the Second World War would end, it was in London that the Allied representatives signed the St. James Declaration. The document from which the path to the Nuremberg Tribunal began, i.e. justice after wars," he said.

According to the president, "there is already strong cooperation with the Netherlands, which is helping to establish a prosecutor's office to collect evidence of war crimes. We are working with France, which helps us in the field work to document the Russian evil."

"And we must unite the world majority in support of the UN General Assembly draft resolution on the special tribunal. We must develop the necessary legal architecture to make the tribunal work. We must fully implement this point in our peace formula and really ensure justice after this war, just as after the Second World War. I believe that the UK will show its leadership in this fight for justice," Zelensky said.

In this regard, he also mentioned the meeting of the Ministers of Justice of the G7 countries. "Ukraine was represented there by the Prosecutor General and the Minister of Justice of our state. This meeting was dedicated precisely to bringing the occupiers and the aggressor state to justice for everything they have done. As a result of the meeting, we see an obvious readiness to work together to finally restore the strength of international law, restore the full operation of the UN Charter and bring Russia to fair accountability," the president said.