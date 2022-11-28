Facts

11:41 28.11.2022

European Commission preparing to deliver to Ukraine 200 medium-sized transformers, two autotransformers, 40 heavy generators

2 min read
European Commission preparing to deliver to Ukraine 200 medium-sized transformers, two autotransformers, 40 heavy generators

The European Commission, through the EU's Emergency Response Coordination Centre, is preparing the emergency support Ukraine needs to restore and maintain power and heating for the civilian population.

According to the EU Delegation to Ukraine, these are 200 medium-sized transformers and a large autotransformer from Lithuania, a medium-sized autotransformer from Latvia and 40 heavy generators from the rescEU reserve located in Romania.

In particular, each of these generators can provide uninterrupted power to a small to medium sized hospital.

The European Commission is additionally working on a new energy rescEU hub in Poland to allow donations from third parties and help with their delivery to Ukraine in a coordinated fashion, particularly with our G7 partners.

The commission also reached out to relevant companies in various countries to request vital high voltage equipment, including further autotransformers, and are coordinating with partners to transport them rapidly to Ukraine.

According to the report, EC President Ursula von der Leyen, following a recent conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky, expressed the EU's full solidarity with Ukraine as it suffers at the hands of Putin's deliberate and barbaric bombing of the country's civilian infrastructure.

"I strongly condemn these attacks. Russia must be held accountable for what constitute war crimes," the head of the European Commission is quoted as saying in the press release.

Tags: #european_commission #generators

MORE ABOUT

15:46 25.11.2022
USAID provides 80 generators to Ukraine – U.S. Ambassador

USAID provides 80 generators to Ukraine – U.S. Ambassador

12:26 25.11.2022
France sends 100 powerful generators to Ukraine - FM

France sends 100 powerful generators to Ukraine - FM

09:51 24.11.2022
European cities launch initiative to collect power generators for Ukraine

European cities launch initiative to collect power generators for Ukraine

15:25 21.11.2022
All Ukrainian inpatient, emergency medical facilities provided with generators – Liashko

All Ukrainian inpatient, emergency medical facilities provided with generators – Liashko

16:41 09.11.2022
European Commission officially proposes to provide Ukraine with up to EUR 18 bln of MFA+ in 2023

European Commission officially proposes to provide Ukraine with up to EUR 18 bln of MFA+ in 2023

17:58 04.11.2022
Ukraine receives 700 generators from donors, another 900 to be delivered soon – PM

Ukraine receives 700 generators from donors, another 900 to be delivered soon – PM

18:09 02.11.2022
Spain hands over five groups of generators, 30 ambulances to Ukraine – FM

Spain hands over five groups of generators, 30 ambulances to Ukraine – FM

16:10 09.09.2022
Govt, European Commission, World Bank estimate Ukraine's needs for recovery and reconstruction at $349 bln

Govt, European Commission, World Bank estimate Ukraine's needs for recovery and reconstruction at $349 bln

14:00 05.09.2022
Ukraine, European Commission agree to finance measures to reduce vulnerability, increase food security in Ukraine

Ukraine, European Commission agree to finance measures to reduce vulnerability, increase food security in Ukraine

17:34 05.07.2022
Ukraine creates stock of modular boiler houses, generators – PM

Ukraine creates stock of modular boiler houses, generators – PM

AD

HOT NEWS

SBU finds propaganda materials denying existence of Ukraine in Moscow Patriarchate churches in western Ukraine

Power system deficit on Mon morning up to 27%, emergency outages applied in Ukraine – Ukrenergo

President of Energoatom: Occupiers probably preparing to leave ZNPP

Zelensky: Defense forces prepare for new Russian missile strikes

Number of victims of missile attack on Dnipro increases to 13 people – regional administration

LATEST

SBU finds propaganda materials denying existence of Ukraine in Moscow Patriarchate churches in western Ukraine

About 40% of Kyiv region without electricity – authorities

French Neo-Eco working on pilot housing renovation project in Hostomel near Kyiv with budget of EUR 45 mln

Power system deficit on Mon morning up to 27%, emergency outages applied in Ukraine – Ukrenergo

USA provides $20 mln to Ukraine to support grain initiative – ambassador

President of Energoatom: Occupiers probably preparing to leave ZNPP

Zelensky: Energy system recovering, but it is necessary to continue saving electricity

Zelensky: Defense forces prepare for new Russian missile strikes

Number of victims of missile attack on Dnipro increases to 13 people – regional administration

Some 12 people released within another prisoner exchange – Yermak

AD
AD
AD
AD