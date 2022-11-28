European Commission preparing to deliver to Ukraine 200 medium-sized transformers, two autotransformers, 40 heavy generators

The European Commission, through the EU's Emergency Response Coordination Centre, is preparing the emergency support Ukraine needs to restore and maintain power and heating for the civilian population.

According to the EU Delegation to Ukraine, these are 200 medium-sized transformers and a large autotransformer from Lithuania, a medium-sized autotransformer from Latvia and 40 heavy generators from the rescEU reserve located in Romania.

In particular, each of these generators can provide uninterrupted power to a small to medium sized hospital.

The European Commission is additionally working on a new energy rescEU hub in Poland to allow donations from third parties and help with their delivery to Ukraine in a coordinated fashion, particularly with our G7 partners.

The commission also reached out to relevant companies in various countries to request vital high voltage equipment, including further autotransformers, and are coordinating with partners to transport them rapidly to Ukraine.

According to the report, EC President Ursula von der Leyen, following a recent conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky, expressed the EU's full solidarity with Ukraine as it suffers at the hands of Putin's deliberate and barbaric bombing of the country's civilian infrastructure.

"I strongly condemn these attacks. Russia must be held accountable for what constitute war crimes," the head of the European Commission is quoted as saying in the press release.