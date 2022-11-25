Facts

15:46 25.11.2022

USAID provides 80 generators to Ukraine – U.S. Ambassador

1 min read

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing Ukraine with 80 generators, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said.

"As Russia works to turn off the lights, the USAID Ukraine is providing 80 generators to help keep the power on. This support is just one part of the U.S. response to Russia's cruel, sustained attack on critical infrastructure as we continue to stand with Ukraine," Brink wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Tags: #usaid #generators

MORE ABOUT

12:26 25.11.2022
France sends 100 powerful generators to Ukraine - FM

France sends 100 powerful generators to Ukraine - FM

09:51 24.11.2022
European cities launch initiative to collect power generators for Ukraine

European cities launch initiative to collect power generators for Ukraine

15:25 21.11.2022
All Ukrainian inpatient, emergency medical facilities provided with generators – Liashko

All Ukrainian inpatient, emergency medical facilities provided with generators – Liashko

17:58 04.11.2022
Ukraine receives 700 generators from donors, another 900 to be delivered soon – PM

Ukraine receives 700 generators from donors, another 900 to be delivered soon – PM

18:09 02.11.2022
Spain hands over five groups of generators, 30 ambulances to Ukraine – FM

Spain hands over five groups of generators, 30 ambulances to Ukraine – FM

10:30 07.10.2022
Zelensky and USAID administrator discuss implementation of Ukraine Fast Recovery Plan, safe space development program

Zelensky and USAID administrator discuss implementation of Ukraine Fast Recovery Plan, safe space development program

11:45 06.10.2022
USAID Head arrives in Kyiv

USAID Head arrives in Kyiv

16:34 05.08.2022
USAID to issue UAH 300 mln as 15 sub-grants to Ukrainian farmers

USAID to issue UAH 300 mln as 15 sub-grants to Ukrainian farmers

15:48 04.08.2022
USAID to provide WHO with extra $1.8 mln to support healthcare in Ukraine

USAID to provide WHO with extra $1.8 mln to support healthcare in Ukraine

09:51 15.07.2022
Shmyhal invites USAID to join co-financing grants to support businesses in Ukraine

Shmyhal invites USAID to join co-financing grants to support businesses in Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Hospitals won't close due to blackout, but clinics need to optimize room usage – Liashko

Stoltenberg: There are no NATO troops in Ukraine

Zelensky: No matter what terrorists plan, we must keep in touch

Zelensky: Only liberation of our land, reliable security guarantees for Ukraine can protect our people from any Russian escalations

Khmelnytsky NPP connects power unit No. 1 to Ukraine's power grid

LATEST

Ukrainians buy TVs, power banks, heaters, sunflower oil on Black Friday in 2022 – Epicenter

Foreign companies help to aim Russian missiles at Ukraine – Ukrainian intelligence

Memory, Responsibility and Future German foundation adopts solidarity budget worth EUR 800,000 in response to Russian aggression against Ukraine

Kyiv launches work of more than 400 heating points – Klitschko

Some 93% of Ukrainians consider 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people – poll

Hospitals won't close due to blackout, but clinics need to optimize room usage – Liashko

Metinvest provides UAH 4 mln for development of tactical medicine in Ukraine

Montenegro supports Ukraine on the way to NATO – acting Defense Miniser

Stoltenberg: There are no NATO troops in Ukraine

Nuclear power plants of Ukraine to reach planned capacity on Sat night – expert

AD
AD
AD
AD