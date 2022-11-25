USAID provides 80 generators to Ukraine – U.S. Ambassador

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing Ukraine with 80 generators, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said.

"As Russia works to turn off the lights, the USAID Ukraine is providing 80 generators to help keep the power on. This support is just one part of the U.S. response to Russia's cruel, sustained attack on critical infrastructure as we continue to stand with Ukraine," Brink wrote on Twitter on Friday.