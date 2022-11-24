Facts

12:48 24.11.2022

Zelensky asks partners to help protect Ukraine's sky – speech at UN Security Council

2 min read
Zelensky asks partners to help protect Ukraine's sky – speech at UN Security Council

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking via video link at a special meeting of the UN Security Council, turned to partners with a request to help protect the sky.

"This is one of key points of the Russian formula of terror – missiles. In just one day today – about 70 missiles. Against our energy infrastructure. Unfortunately, there are hits on residential buildings, hospitals, schools, transport, residential areas – everything has suffered," he said.

He also said "Russian terror led to a blackout, and not only in Ukraine. In neighboring Moldova, the light also disappeared."

Energy terror, Zelensky said, is "an analogue of the use of weapons of mass destruction."

"There should be no possibility for terror in the world. That is why we are turning to our partners for support to protect our skies. We need modern and effective air defense and missile defense systems, and I thank everyone who is already helping," he said.

"When the temperature is below freezing, and tens of millions of people are left without electricity, heat and water as a result of Russian missiles hitting energy facilities, this is an obvious crime against humanity," he said.

According to him, "among you are representatives of a state that offers nothing to the world except terror, destabilization and disinformation. Any Russian formulas do not provide for anything else. That is why I emphasize again – it is time to support the Ukrainian peace formula."

Tags: #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

15:28 24.11.2022
Zelensky calls on OSCE to become leader in fight against Russian terror

Zelensky calls on OSCE to become leader in fight against Russian terror

12:09 24.11.2022
Zelensky: More and more districts connected to energy supply

Zelensky: More and more districts connected to energy supply

10:24 24.11.2022
Ukraine proposes to adopt UN Security Council resolution condemning energy terror – Zelensky at UN Security Council

Ukraine proposes to adopt UN Security Council resolution condemning energy terror – Zelensky at UN Security Council

12:57 23.11.2022
Zelensky calls on French mayors to help Ukrainian cities in anticipation of winter

Zelensky calls on French mayors to help Ukrainian cities in anticipation of winter

12:41 23.11.2022
Zelensky: ‘Invicibility centers’ to start working if electricity supplies cannot be quickly restored – Zelensky

Zelensky: ‘Invicibility centers’ to start working if electricity supplies cannot be quickly restored – Zelensky

16:16 22.11.2022
Zelensky thanks EU for its support, hopes for approval of macro-financial program for 2023

Zelensky thanks EU for its support, hopes for approval of macro-financial program for 2023

10:50 22.11.2022
People, businesses need to be very thrifty in consumption of electricity – Zelensky

People, businesses need to be very thrifty in consumption of electricity – Zelensky

15:51 21.11.2022
Zelensky calls on NATO Parliamentary Assembly to support Ukraine's bid for membership in Alliance, EU

Zelensky calls on NATO Parliamentary Assembly to support Ukraine's bid for membership in Alliance, EU

10:24 21.11.2022
Zelensky: Ukrainians united, not to lose freedom and independence

Zelensky: Ukrainians united, not to lose freedom and independence

17:18 19.11.2022
Zelensky, Sunak discuss possibilities to protect Ukrainian, European energy security

Zelensky, Sunak discuss possibilities to protect Ukrainian, European energy security

AD

HOT NEWS

Khmelnytsky NPP connects power unit No. 1 to Ukraine's power grid

DTEK announces resumption of operation of its power plants, power grids

Fifty Ukrainian servicemen released from Russian captivity

Russian preparing its troops for so-called possible escalation on border with Ukraine on Nov 23-28 – Hromov

Water supply resumed in Kyiv – Klitschko

LATEST

Invaders tighten police measures in occupied Skadovs district

Ukrainian aviation carry out 12 strikes on places of invaders’ concentration, their equipment

Executive Committee of Odesa City Council supports draft decision on dismantling, transfer of monument to Ekaterina II

Khmelnytsky NPP connects power unit No. 1 to Ukraine's power grid

DTEK announces resumption of operation of its power plants, power grids

Boris Johnson becomes honorary citizen of Kyiv

Fifty Ukrainian servicemen released from Russian captivity

Russian preparing its troops for so-called possible escalation on border with Ukraine on Nov 23-28 – Hromov

Water supply resumed in Kyiv – Klitschko

Victims of missile attack in Vyshgorod, Kyiv region reach five people, four multi-storey buildings significantly damaged – regional police chief

AD
AD
AD
AD