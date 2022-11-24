Zelensky asks partners to help protect Ukraine's sky – speech at UN Security Council

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking via video link at a special meeting of the UN Security Council, turned to partners with a request to help protect the sky.

"This is one of key points of the Russian formula of terror – missiles. In just one day today – about 70 missiles. Against our energy infrastructure. Unfortunately, there are hits on residential buildings, hospitals, schools, transport, residential areas – everything has suffered," he said.

He also said "Russian terror led to a blackout, and not only in Ukraine. In neighboring Moldova, the light also disappeared."

Energy terror, Zelensky said, is "an analogue of the use of weapons of mass destruction."

"There should be no possibility for terror in the world. That is why we are turning to our partners for support to protect our skies. We need modern and effective air defense and missile defense systems, and I thank everyone who is already helping," he said.

"When the temperature is below freezing, and tens of millions of people are left without electricity, heat and water as a result of Russian missiles hitting energy facilities, this is an obvious crime against humanity," he said.

According to him, "among you are representatives of a state that offers nothing to the world except terror, destabilization and disinformation. Any Russian formulas do not provide for anything else. That is why I emphasize again – it is time to support the Ukrainian peace formula."