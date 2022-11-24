Over past day, invaders launch 78 missile, 23 air strikes on Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupying troops have launched 78 missile and 23 air strikes, carried out more than 70 shelling from the MLRS on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"In the course of a massive strike on residential buildings and energy infrastructure in Kyiv, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Lviv, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, the Russian occupation forces fired 67 cruise missiles and up to ten Lancet strike UAVs. Some 51 missiles and five of these drones of the Defense Forces Ukraine was shot down," according to the summary posted on Facebook on Thursday morning.

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed enemy attacks in the areas of Andriyivka, Bakhmut, Klischivka, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Ozarianivka, Opytne and Yakivlivka settlements in Donetsk region.