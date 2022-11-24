Facts

12:41 24.11.2022

Over past day, invaders launch 78 missile, 23 air strikes on Ukraine – AFU General Staff

1 min read
Over past day, invaders launch 78 missile, 23 air strikes on Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupying troops have launched 78 missile and 23 air strikes, carried out more than 70 shelling from the MLRS on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"In the course of a massive strike on residential buildings and energy infrastructure in Kyiv, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Lviv, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, the Russian occupation forces fired 67 cruise missiles and up to ten Lancet strike UAVs. Some 51 missiles and five of these drones of the Defense Forces Ukraine was shot down," according to the summary posted on Facebook on Thursday morning.

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed enemy attacks in the areas of Andriyivka, Bakhmut, Klischivka, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Ozarianivka, Opytne and Yakivlivka settlements in Donetsk region.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

10:39 23.11.2022
AFU repels attacks of occupiers in area of 11 settlements, subversive reconnaissance unit neutralizes in Kharkiv region – General Staff

AFU repels attacks of occupiers in area of 11 settlements, subversive reconnaissance unit neutralizes in Kharkiv region – General Staff

10:15 23.11.2022
During day, enemy launches five missile strikes, some 45 attacks using MLRS – General Staff

During day, enemy launches five missile strikes, some 45 attacks using MLRS – General Staff

12:33 22.11.2022
Invaders lost about 400 militaries, 12 artillery systems in Ukraine in day – AFU General Staff

Invaders lost about 400 militaries, 12 artillery systems in Ukraine in day – AFU General Staff

14:03 19.11.2022
AFU repel enemy attacks near six residential areas in Donetsk region – General Staff

AFU repel enemy attacks near six residential areas in Donetsk region – General Staff

11:59 18.11.2022
Invaders lose about 350 military, five artillery systems; five drones, six cruise missiles shot down in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Invaders lose about 350 military, five artillery systems; five drones, six cruise missiles shot down in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

14:12 11.11.2022
AFU repels enemy attacks in 14 settlements, 33 strikes inflicted on enemy positions – General Staff

AFU repels enemy attacks in 14 settlements, 33 strikes inflicted on enemy positions – General Staff

09:46 08.11.2022
Enemy launches nine missile, 37 air strikes, more than 100 attacks using MLRS over day – General Staff

Enemy launches nine missile, 37 air strikes, more than 100 attacks using MLRS over day – General Staff

12:49 04.11.2022
Invaders carrying out filtration measures against population, abducting and taking out citizens in unknown direction – AFU General Staff

Invaders carrying out filtration measures against population, abducting and taking out citizens in unknown direction – AFU General Staff

10:26 28.10.2022
Invaders lose about 480 military, eight artillery systems in Ukraine in past 24 hours, a plane, two helicopters, three drones shot down – AFU General Staff

Invaders lose about 480 military, eight artillery systems in Ukraine in past 24 hours, a plane, two helicopters, three drones shot down – AFU General Staff

14:51 22.10.2022
Invaders lose about 320 soldiers, six tanks and five artillery systems in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Invaders lose about 320 soldiers, six tanks and five artillery systems in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

Khmelnytsky NPP connects power unit No. 1 to Ukraine's power grid

DTEK announces resumption of operation of its power plants, power grids

Fifty Ukrainian servicemen released from Russian captivity

Russian preparing its troops for so-called possible escalation on border with Ukraine on Nov 23-28 – Hromov

Water supply resumed in Kyiv – Klitschko

LATEST

Invaders tighten police measures in occupied Skadovs district

Ukrainian aviation carry out 12 strikes on places of invaders’ concentration, their equipment

Executive Committee of Odesa City Council supports draft decision on dismantling, transfer of monument to Ekaterina II

Khmelnytsky NPP connects power unit No. 1 to Ukraine's power grid

DTEK announces resumption of operation of its power plants, power grids

Boris Johnson becomes honorary citizen of Kyiv

Fifty Ukrainian servicemen released from Russian captivity

Russian preparing its troops for so-called possible escalation on border with Ukraine on Nov 23-28 – Hromov

Water supply resumed in Kyiv – Klitschko

Zelensky calls on OSCE to become leader in fight against Russian terror

AD
AD
AD
AD