Some 34 people, incl. five children, injured in Kyiv region as result of enemy missile attack

Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksiy Kuleba has said that 34 people were injured as a result of Russia's missile attack on Ukraine on Wednesday.

"Kyiv region. Thirty-four people, including five children, injured. Four people killed," he said on the Telegram channel.

Those in need will be provided with temporary housing, Kuleba said.

"The critical infrastructure, including hospitals, works from generators. All services and emergency crews are working on the strike scenes. Power engineers have started to restore electricity supply. Repair crews are working. Power supply will start to be restored in the coming hours. No panic!" he said.