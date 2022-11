There are 11 victims of shelling in Kyiv, incl one child – mayor

Eleven people have been injured as a result of shelling by the Russian occupiers of Kyiv on Wednesday, mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko has said.

"We have 11 people injured, ten people hospitalized, one of them a child. As for the killed, we have no information today," Klitschko said on the Kyiv TV channel on Wednesday.