Israel says it could supply Ukraine with precision missiles if Russia buys Iranian missiles – media

Head of the Israeli National Security Council Eyal Hulata said that if Russia buys Iranian ballistic missiles, Israel will start to supply Ukraine with precision missiles, Israel Info reported with a reference to Gili Cohen, a correspondent of the KAN public television channel.

"Referring to an informed diplomatic source, KAN also reported that the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed protest to Russia against the supply of Iranian-made drones. A note of protest has been passed by the ambassador of Israel to Moscow to Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Mikhail Bogdanov," Israel Info said.