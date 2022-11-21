Facts

16:32 21.11.2022

Israel says it could supply Ukraine with precision missiles if Russia buys Iranian missiles – media

1 min read
Israel says it could supply Ukraine with precision missiles if Russia buys Iranian missiles – media

 Head of the Israeli National Security Council Eyal Hulata said that if Russia buys Iranian ballistic missiles, Israel will start to supply Ukraine with precision missiles, Israel Info reported with a reference to Gili Cohen, a correspondent of the KAN public television channel.

"Referring to an informed diplomatic source, KAN also reported that the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed protest to Russia against the supply of Iranian-made drones. A note of protest has been passed by the ambassador of Israel to Moscow to Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Mikhail Bogdanov," Israel Info said.

Tags: #israel #iran

MORE ABOUT

16:15 05.11.2022
MFA: Kyiv to continue to take the most stringent measures to prevent Russia from using Iranian weapons against Ukraine

MFA: Kyiv to continue to take the most stringent measures to prevent Russia from using Iranian weapons against Ukraine

08:57 03.11.2022
There are certain prerequisites for Israel's position on arms supplies to Ukraine to change – Ambassador Korniychuk

There are certain prerequisites for Israel's position on arms supplies to Ukraine to change – Ambassador Korniychuk

16:57 01.11.2022
Russia plans to deliver Iranian ballistic missiles to northern borders of Ukraine, there is no effective protection against them – Air Force spokesperson

Russia plans to deliver Iranian ballistic missiles to northern borders of Ukraine, there is no effective protection against them – Air Force spokesperson

17:22 24.10.2022
Zelensky calls on Israel to decide whether it supports democracy or turns blind eye to Russian terror

Zelensky calls on Israel to decide whether it supports democracy or turns blind eye to Russian terror

15:05 24.10.2022
Ukraine intends to reach out to companies producing components for drones to stop their supplies to Iran – Arakhamia

Ukraine intends to reach out to companies producing components for drones to stop their supplies to Iran – Arakhamia

13:26 22.10.2022
UNSC: Iran's transfer of drones to Russia is violation of resolution No. 2231

UNSC: Iran's transfer of drones to Russia is violation of resolution No. 2231

12:32 21.10.2022
SBU: There is every reason to claim that reps of Iranian authorities intentionally helping Russia in war against Ukraine

SBU: There is every reason to claim that reps of Iranian authorities intentionally helping Russia in war against Ukraine

13:34 20.10.2022
EU imposes anti-Iranian sanctions for supply of drones to Russia

EU imposes anti-Iranian sanctions for supply of drones to Russia

18:10 18.10.2022
Kuleba submits proposal to President of Ukraine on severing diplomatic relations with Iran

Kuleba submits proposal to President of Ukraine on severing diplomatic relations with Iran

17:15 17.10.2022
Iran directly responsible for murders of Ukrainian citizens – Podoliak

Iran directly responsible for murders of Ukrainian citizens – Podoliak

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia destroys or damages almost 800 cultural objects in Ukraine – Culture Ministry

NATO PA recognizes Russia as terrorist state - MP Chernev

Zelensky calls on NATO Parliamentary Assembly to support Ukraine's bid for membership in Alliance, EU

Zelensky: Ukrainians united, not to lose freedom and independence

Power engineers managed to alleviate situation with energy supply in some regions – Zelensky

LATEST

EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN KHERSON – TELEGRAM CHANNELS

Russia destroys or damages almost 800 cultural objects in Ukraine – Culture Ministry

NATO PA recognizes Russia as terrorist state - MP Chernev

Zelensky calls on NATO Parliamentary Assembly to support Ukraine's bid for membership in Alliance, EU

All Ukrainian inpatient, emergency medical facilities provided with generators – Liashko

President, First Lady pay tribute to memory of fallen participants in Revolution of Dignity

EU Ambassador arrives in Mykolaiv

Operators launch another 3,300 base stations across country over weekend

EU to continue to stand with Ukraine until victory and beyond

USA supplies Ukraine with over 230 artillery systems

AD
AD
AD
AD