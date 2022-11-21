Zelensky: Ukrainians united, not to lose freedom and independence

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in a video statement on the occasion of the Day of Dignity and Freedom, said that Ukrainians "did not lose dignity, courage, faith in themselves and united, so as not to lose freedom and independence. not to lose Ukraine."

"We can be left without money, without gasoline, without light, but not without freedom. It remains unchanged. We will endure, we will endure," he said.

"And on the Day of Dignity and Freedom, we will gather on Maidan Nezaleahnosti [Independence Square]. Where dignity and freedom have always been defended. On Granite, on the barricades during the Orange Revolution and the Revolution of Dignity. Where we celebrated the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence. And where we will celebrate Victory Day. In peaceful Kyiv, in peaceful Ukraine, I will tell you something important. The main thing. What has remained unchanged. And it will remain unchanged," he said.