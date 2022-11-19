Facts

14:03 19.11.2022

AFU repel enemy attacks near six residential areas in Donetsk region – General Staff

AFU repel enemy attacks near six residential areas in Donetsk region – General Staff

 The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled enemy attacks near six residential areas in Donetsk region, the AFU General Staff has said.

"In the past 24 hours, the defense forces repelled the attacks by the Russian occupation forces near Bilohorivka, Zelenopillia, Kleschuyivka, Pervomaiske, Vodiane, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region," it said in a Saturday report.

In Volyn and Polissia directions, the Republic of Belarus continues to support Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

The enemy mounted shelling attacks in other directions using mortars, artillery, and tanks.

