Facts

11:56 19.11.2022

Russia seeking respite to regain strength – Zelensky

2 min read
Russia seeking respite to regain strength – Zelensky

A truly real, long-lasting and honest peace can only be the result of the complete demolition of Russian aggression, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said addressing the participants of the Halifax International Security Forum via a video linkup.

"Simply the end of the war does not guarantee peace. Russia is now looking for a short truce – a respite to regain strength. Someone may call this the war's end. But such a respite will only worsen the situation," the head of state said.

According to him, "any voiced ideas of our land's concessions or of our sovereignty cannot be called peace."

"Immoral compromises will lead to new blood. A truly real, long-lasting and honest peace can only be the result of the complete demolition of Russian aggression," Zelensky said.

He recalled the Ukrainian Peace Formula presented at the G20 summit.

"There are ten items in the Ukrainian Peace Formula. These are challenges which should be overcome for the sake of security of Ukraine, Europe and the world. This is the Peace Formula for the world. Ukraine proposed precisely such a Peace Formula. I presented it to the UN General Assembly and the G20 summit. And I am asking you to help us implement this formula! This is the only way to real peace," Zelensky said.

Tags: #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

11:34 19.11.2022
Fierce fighting continues in Donetsk region – Zelensky

Fierce fighting continues in Donetsk region – Zelensky

11:15 19.11.2022
Difficult situation with energy supply persists, number of emergency shutdowns decreased – Zelensky

Difficult situation with energy supply persists, number of emergency shutdowns decreased – Zelensky

16:54 18.11.2022
Zelensky discusses with Dombrovskis financial support, involvement of European Commission in launching Ukraine Recovery Fund

Zelensky discusses with Dombrovskis financial support, involvement of European Commission in launching Ukraine Recovery Fund

09:49 18.11.2022
Zelensky: Ten mln Ukrainians remain without electricity supply on Thurs evening

Zelensky: Ten mln Ukrainians remain without electricity supply on Thurs evening

09:24 18.11.2022
Zelensky thanks UN Secretary General for supporting initiative 'Grain from Ukraine'

Zelensky thanks UN Secretary General for supporting initiative 'Grain from Ukraine'

09:19 17.11.2022
Zelensky informs UK, Canadian PMs on another Russian missile attack, calls for more assistance to Ukraine

Zelensky informs UK, Canadian PMs on another Russian missile attack, calls for more assistance to Ukraine

18:29 16.11.2022
Zelensky has no doubt that rocket that fell in Poland isn’t Ukrainian

Zelensky has no doubt that rocket that fell in Poland isn’t Ukrainian

12:10 16.11.2022
Power engineers resume power supply to 8 mln consumers – Zelensky

Power engineers resume power supply to 8 mln consumers – Zelensky

10:18 16.11.2022
Zelensky: Russian missile attack on Poland is blow to common security

Zelensky: Russian missile attack on Poland is blow to common security

09:24 16.11.2022
Whole world must be fully protected from terrorist Russia – Zelensky

Whole world must be fully protected from terrorist Russia – Zelensky

AD

HOT NEWS

Three marines released from enemy captivity – Ukrainian Navy

Fierce fighting continues in Donetsk region – Zelensky

Ukrainian specialists get access to site of tragedy in Przewodów, Ukraine and Poland to cooperate openly - Kuleba

Next year, Ukraine to be able to independently meet all the needs of defense forces in bulletproof vests and helmets – Reznikov

Invaders lose about 350 military, five artillery systems; five drones, six cruise missiles shot down in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

LATEST

AFU strike enemy troops on Kinburn Spit – Pivden command

Three marines released from enemy captivity – Ukrainian Navy

Enemy transfers paratroopers from Kherson direction to Luhansk region – Haidai

Yermak: There will be peace only when we reach our 1991 borders

Germany supplies Ukraine with 30 Gepard self-propelled guns since beginning of war – embassy

When Russia blocks grain exports, view of African countries starts to change in favor of Ukraine – Zelensky

Kyiv City Council commission rejects petition on refusal from putting up Christmas tree, won't spend budget funds on it

Blackout exit scenarios provide three-ten days to restore power system – expert

Restoration work completed at 42 of 69 multi-apartment buildings in Borodianka damaged by Russian invaders

Ukrainian law enforcers record another Russian war crime – murder of seven civilians in Kherson region

AD
AD
AD
AD