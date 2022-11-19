Russia seeking respite to regain strength – Zelensky

A truly real, long-lasting and honest peace can only be the result of the complete demolition of Russian aggression, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said addressing the participants of the Halifax International Security Forum via a video linkup.

"Simply the end of the war does not guarantee peace. Russia is now looking for a short truce – a respite to regain strength. Someone may call this the war's end. But such a respite will only worsen the situation," the head of state said.

According to him, "any voiced ideas of our land's concessions or of our sovereignty cannot be called peace."

"Immoral compromises will lead to new blood. A truly real, long-lasting and honest peace can only be the result of the complete demolition of Russian aggression," Zelensky said.

He recalled the Ukrainian Peace Formula presented at the G20 summit.

"There are ten items in the Ukrainian Peace Formula. These are challenges which should be overcome for the sake of security of Ukraine, Europe and the world. This is the Peace Formula for the world. Ukraine proposed precisely such a Peace Formula. I presented it to the UN General Assembly and the G20 summit. And I am asking you to help us implement this formula! This is the only way to real peace," Zelensky said.