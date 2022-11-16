Rada extends martial law, general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days

The Verkhovna Rada has extended the period of martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days – until February 19, 2023.

The adoption of relevant bills No. 8189 and No. 8190 on the approval of the relevant presidential decrees was supported by 294 and 297 at the plenary session on Wednesday, said Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Holos faction.

"The Verkhovna Rada has extended the period of martial law and general mobilization for 90 days until February 19, 2023. This is the fifth parliamentary vote for martial law since the beginning of the war: February 24, March 15, April 21, August 15 and today. This time, no one reported on the agenda item (it was usually done by Chairman of the NSDC Oleksiy Danilov)," he wrote on his Telegram channel.