Blinken, Kuleba discuss explosion in eastern Poland

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed an explosion in eastern Poland.

"Spoke with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba today after Russia's missile storm took out more critical energy infrastructure in Ukraine. We also discussed the explosion in Poland. We are committed to be with Ukraine for as long as it takes," Blinken said on Twitter on Wednesday night.

In turn, Kuleba, as reported on the website of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, during the conversation called for a tough and principled response to what happened. "A detailed conversation with Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the Russian missile terror - its scope, goals and consequences. I stressed that the response to what happened in Poland must be tough and principled," the minister said.

"Grateful for the confirmation that the United States will redouble efforts to restore our energy system together with the G7 and the EU," Kuleba said.