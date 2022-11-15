There are two explosions in Kyiv, info about victims being clarified, four missiles downed

In Kyiv, two explosions have been recorded, information about the victims is being clarified, four missiles were shot down beforehand, Kyiv City Military Administration has reported.

"Residents of Kyiv, stay in shelters, now two explosions have been recorded in the capital! Information about the victims and victims is being clarified. All relevant services are already working. According to preliminary information, four missiles were shot down!" the Telegram channel said.