Facts

17:10 12.11.2022

Military intelligence confirms info on preparation of Russia-Iran agreement on ballistic missiles supply

1 min read
Military intelligence confirms info on preparation of Russia-Iran agreement on ballistic missiles supply

The military intelligence of Ukraine has confirmed the information on the preparation of a draft agreement on the supply of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia, the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said.

"We understand the threat of using ballistic missiles against our state, so today our diplomacy, military intelligence and other structures are very active, which are working hard to prove to the world community how dangerous Iran's arms supplies to Russia are," spokesman for the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense Vadym Skybytsky said.

According to him, there are practical results – after the demonstration of real evidence, Iran changed its position and stopped denying its involvement in the supply of weapons to Russia.

"According to Ukrainian military intelligence, this summer Russia signed a contract with Iran for the supply of about 1,750 unmanned aerial vehicles of two types - Shahed and Mohajer. The first batch of such UAVs that came to Russia was about 350 units, the second about 250 units," he said.

AD

HOT NEWS

AFU destroys 810 aggressor personnel, 24 tanks over day

Zelensky discusses situation on battlefield with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Funds raised for first marine drone of Ukrainian production, it to be called Kherson – Fedorov

Kherson returning under Ukraine’s control, parts of AFU enter the city – Defense Ministry

Videos with Ukrainian military in Kherson uploaded to social networks

LATEST

Ukraine may become first state in world to initiate digital establishment of diplomatic relations – Kuleba

Ukraine thanks their Polish colleagues for equipment allowed return of Ukrainian TV, radio to Kherson, its region

Ukraine, Papua New Guinea intend to start establishing bilateral diplomatic relations – Kuleba

Enemy conducts intensive shelling of Vuhledar, four residential buildings damaged, 40 'arrivals' in Lyman community over day

Russia's withdrawal from Kherson marks another strategic failure for them – UK Defense Secretary

US National Security Adviser announces further supply of US weapons to Ukraine

Four ships to deliver Ukrainian wheat, corn to China, Italy, Turkey as part of 'Grain Initiative'

Netherlands to provide extra EUR 110 mln to help Ukraine with electricity

AFU destroys 810 aggressor personnel, 24 tanks over day

Zelensky says Ukraine ready to further work within Paths of Solidarity EU initiative for economic, social strengthening of 'common Europe'

AD
AD
AD
AD