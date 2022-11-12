Zelensky says Ukraine ready to further work within Paths of Solidarity EU initiative for economic, social strengthening of 'common Europe'

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in his video statement on the eve of the six months of the implementation of the European Union's "Paths of Solidarity" initiative, confirmed Ukraine's readiness to continue working in this direction for the economic and social strengthening of "common Europe."

In his statement, the head of state said the defense, financial, political and humanitarian support provided to Ukraine from the first hours of the full-scale Russian invasion by the European Union helped save millions of Ukrainian lives.

He also noted the importance of the economic basis for the protection of Ukraine.

The president said that as a result of the Russian invasion, Ukrainian ports on the Black and Azov Seas were blocked. The consequence of this was the blocking of Ukrainian exports and imports.

"But we were able to open a new path of economic life through the territory of the European Union. And this expensive life was established by supplies that are critically important not only for Ukraine, but also for the whole of Europe and many other partner countries of Europe. In particular, agricultural exports. Over 10 million tonnes of products were exported across our border with the EU and the Danube ports. Thanks to the Black Sea Grain Initiative, 10 million tonnes of agricultural products were also exported by sea," he said.

Zelensky called it a significant contribution to global food security.

In this regard, the head of the Ukrainian state confirmed Ukraine's further readiness to participate in the implementation of the European initiative "Paths of Solidarity."

"In the run-up to the six months of the European Union's 'Paths of Solidarity' initiative, I reiterate our readiness to continue to work with you to further strengthen our common Europe. Strengthen economically and socially. Strengthen our states, our companies, our people. And our European Union," Zelensky said.

The president's address, together with speeches by Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the leaders of neighboring states, was broadcast on the main television resource of the EU institutions Europe by Satellite and other EU information resources.

The EU initiative "Paths of Solidarity" was launched half a year ago. Its goal is to promote the establishment and improvement of alternative routes for the export of Ukrainian agricultural products in connection with the blocking of the Black Sea ports, as well as to ensure that Ukraine can import the necessary goods.