16:31 09.11.2022

Germany delivers IRIS-T missiles to Ukraine

Germany has delivered missiles for IRIS-T SLM air defense systems to Ukraine, the German government has said.

In addition, Ukraine received 30 MRAP vehicles DINGO, 18 anti-drone sensors and jammers, five tank transporter tractors M1070 Oshkosh, and three lift trucks.

According to the information on the website, the German government is preparing or carrying out the delivery of Iris-T SLM missiles, 42 mine clearing tanks, four mobile and protected mine clearing systems, four mobile, remote controlled and protected mine clearing systems, and five mobile reconnaissance systems (on vehicles).

