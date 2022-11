Zelensky to take part in G20 summit, most likely online - press secretary

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will take part in the summit of the leaders of the G20 countries, presidential press secretary Serhiy Nykyforov told Suspilne.

"In some format, of course, Volodymyr Zelensky will take part in the G20 summit. I can't say more," Nykyforov said, noting that, probably, we are talking about the online format.

The G20 summit will be held in Bali, Indonesia on November 15 and 16.