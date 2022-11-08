Escalation of missile terror leads to new aid to Ukraine – Zelensky

The escalation of missile terror has led to an increase in new aid to Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video statement on Monday.

"Today, we can say that the recent escalation of Russian missile and drone terror has only led to the fact that the world is responding – responding with new assistance to Ukraine. We will do everything so that more countries join this assistance," he said.

According to him, "in general, along the front, our forces are in a state of active defense – in some areas of the east and south we are gradually pushing the enemy back."

Donetsk region, the president said, remains "the epicenter of the greatest insanity of the occupiers – hundreds of them die every day. The ground in front of the Ukrainian positions is literally littered with the bodies of the invaders."