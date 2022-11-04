Facts

19:35 04.11.2022

G7 rejects Russia's false claims about Ukraine's 'dirty bomb'

The G7 reject as false statements by Russia's representatives about the alleged creation by Ukraine of the so-called "dirty bomb," the G7 Foreign Ministers said after their meeting in Münster.

"Russia's irresponsible nuclear rhetoric is unacceptable. Any use of chemical, biological, or nuclear weapons by Russia would be met with severe consequences. We also reject Russia's false claims that Ukraine is preparing a radiological 'dirty bomb," the G7 said in the statement.

It notes that inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have confirmed that these allegations are baseless.

"We commend Ukraine for its transparency," the G7 ministers said.

