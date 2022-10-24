USA, France, UK comment on Ukraine's accusations of trying to create 'dirty bomb:' We reject Russia's transparently false allegations

The Foreign Ministers of the United States, France and Great Britain issued a joint statement commenting on accusations made by Russia that Ukraine was allegedly preparing to use a "dirty bomb."

"Earlier today, the defense ministers of each of our countries spoke to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu at his request. Our countries made clear that we all reject Russia's transparently false allegations that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its own territory. The world would see through any attempt to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation. We further reject any pretext for escalation by Russia," according to the text of the statement released by the U.S. State Department.

The Foreign Ministers also said they discussed their shared determination to continue supporting Ukraine and the Ukrainian people with security, economic, and humanitarian assistance.

"We, the Foreign Ministers of France, the United Kingdom, and the United States, reiterate our steadfast support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia's ongoing aggression. We remain committed to continue supporting Ukraine’s efforts to defend its territory for as long as it takes," according to the statement.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Russia said the head of the department, Sergei Shoigu, during a telephone conversation with British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace on October 23, announced the alleged use of a "dirty bomb" by Ukraine.