At night, air defense, aviation shoot down 12 out of 13 Shahed-136 drones – AFU Air Force

On the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, October 2, the enemy attacked Ukraine from the east with Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, almost all of which were shot down by Ukrainian aviation and air defense, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"Some 12 out of 13 loitering munitions were destroyed by air defense in the eastern and central regions of the state," the Telegram channel said.

The soldiers said six UAVs were shot down by anti-aircraft missile units, aviation and mobile fire groups of Skhid (East) air command.

Another six are in the area of responsibility of the Center air command with the involvement of fighter aircraft, units of anti-aircraft missile forces, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ground Forces and the Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine.