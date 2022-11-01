Zelensky calls on EU Commissioner for Energy to impose price caps on Russian gas in Europe as part of new sanctions package against Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on European Union Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson during her visit to Kyiv to introduce price caps on Russian gas in Europe in addition to price caps on oil as part of the new sanctions package against Russia.

According to the press service of the head of state, the parties paid special attention to strengthening energy sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Zelensky also called on Simson to impose restrictions on the supply of Russian liquefied gas to European countries, and to approve the sanctions package as soon as possible.

In addition, the parties discussed further steps to ensure the energy security of Ukraine. The head of state briefed the EU Commissioner on the consequences of energy terrorism by Russia, which has already seriously damaged about 40% of the entire energy infrastructure, and spoke in detail about the needs for its recovery, urging the European Commission to play a coordinating role in attracting assistance from EU member states.

He drew attention to the expediency of creating a platform to support the Ukrainian economy, in particular the energy sector, similar to the Contact Group gathered in Ramstein.

"This platform, a kind of "economic Ramstein," is being created and will start working. The energy issue today is going along with the financial crisis and the shortage of weapons, so such a platform should be created," the president said.

Zelensky thanked Simson for her visit to Ukraine and noted her role in Ukraine's accession to the European ENTSO-E network. He recalled that after that Ukraine began to export electricity to Europe and could be one of the guarantors of the stability of the EU energy system.

"Unfortunately, due to missile and kamikaze drone strikes by the Russian Federation on our energy system, we have suspended this process. But I am sure that we will restore everything, and in a calmer time, when the situation in our energy system is stabilized, we will continue exporting electricity to Europe," the President of Ukraine said.