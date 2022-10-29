Facts

14:40 29.10.2022

Lithuania to repair at least 12 Panzerhaubitze for Ukraine

Lithuania continues repairing Panzerhaubitze 2000 (PzH2000) self-propelled artillery mounts, which were damaged in Ukraine, the next two such mounts are already returning to Ukraine after repair, Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Arvydas Anusauskas said.

"The repair of PzH2000 howitzers damaged in Ukraine will continue to be organized in Lithuania. Two after their repair are on their way to Ukraine and two more are currently being brought to Lithuania. At least 12 of them are expected to be repaired in Lithuania," he said on Twitter.

Earlier, the minister said that the repair of self-propelled 155 mm PzH 2000 artillery mounts, which Germany had previously transferred to Ukraine, would be carried out by the Lithuanian side. On October 14, the first PzH2000s repaired in Lithuania returned to Ukraine.

