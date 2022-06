German self-propelled howitzers Panzerhaubitze 2000 were transferred to Ukraine, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said.

"Panzerhaubitze 2000 are finally part of 155 mm howitzer arsenal of the Ukrainian artillery. I appreciate all efforts of my colleague German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht in support of Ukraine. Our artillerymen will bring the heat to the battlefield," Reznikov said on Twitter.