18:11 26.10.2022

Russian occupiers increasing pressure on Zaporizhia NPP staff, trying to force them to sign contracts with Rosatom - Energoatom

The Russian occupiers are not abandoning their attempts to force the employees of Zaporizhia NPP to sign contracts with Rosatom and are coming up with new ways to persuade people to cooperate, Energoatom state enterprise reported on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"At present, the invaders have begun to put pressure on the staff with a vengeance, involving the top management of the Russian state corporation in the agitation - the first deputy general director for the operational management of Rosatom, Andrey Petrov, and the first deputy chairman of Rosenergoatom, Alexander Shutikov," they noted.

In particular, on October 26, 2022, Shutikov personally, and Petrov in the format of a video message, began to put pressure on the Ukrainian team of ZNPP occupied by the Russians, the report says.

Energoatom informed, in order to achieve a more effective result, the Russians gathered all the station workers and proclaimed an appeal, the main idea of which was the necessity and expediency of joining Rosatom.

"However, this attempt failed just like all the previous ones: the ZNPP nuclear workers were skeptical about the "fiery speeches" of the occupiers and once again demonstrated that they would not work for the invaders," Energoatom emphasized.

