Germany to supply Ukraine with another three IRIS-T complexes - Shmyhal

Germany will supply Ukraine with three more IRIS-T complexes, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said, citing Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"During the meeting, I thanked for the support of our state. The first received IRIST system proved very effective in protecting the Ukrainian sky and saved many lives. We also discussed the restoration of Ukraine and key aspects of our cooperation. I thanked Mr. Scholz for his personal initiative to organize a Conference on the Recovery of Ukraine in Berlin," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to him, the parties also touched upon a particularly important issue — the situation at the Zaporizhia NPP and Kakhovka HPP.

"We urge our partners to respond decisively to such statements in order to prevent a potential catastrophe," the prime minister wrote.