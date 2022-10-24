Facts

18:31 24.10.2022

Serhiy Popko replaces Zhyrnov as head of Kyiv Military Administration

Serhiy Popko replaces Zhyrnov as head of Kyiv Military Administration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree appointing Serhiy Popko as head of Kyiv City Military Administration. In this position, he replaced Mykola Zhyrnov.

Corresponding decree No. 733/2022 was published on the website of the head of the Ukrainian state on Monday.

Zelensky is convinced that the combat experience of Serhiy Popko will contribute to strengthening the defense and security of the capital.

Popko was born in Kyiv in 1961. In 1982 he graduated from the Kyiv Higher Combined Arms Command School. He served as a platoon commander, battalion commander, unit commander, chief of staff of a mechanized division. After graduating from the National Academy of Defense of Ukraine in 2002, where he was trained at the operational and strategic level, he served in senior positions. He also served in Iraq. In 2016-2019, he held the position of Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As reported, Zhyrnov was appointed head of Kyiv Military Administration by Zelensky's decree on March 1.

