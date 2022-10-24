Grain Corridor works, despite enemy attempts to interrupt it - Odesa administration speaker

The work of the "grain corridor" continues, despite the attempts of the Russian occupiers to interrupt this initiative, said the speaker of Odesa regional military administration, Serhiy Bratchuk.

"The Russian Federation is trying in some way to influence the work of this "grain initiative" … But the "grain corridor" is working, despite enemy attempts to interrupt this work. So, the situation is completely under the control of both the military administration and our defense forces," he said at a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform media center on Monday.

He noted that as a result of massive missile strikes, three Ukrainian ports - Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdenny - in recent days "worked less than usual - somewhere by 30% of the planned volumes."

"40,000 tonnes of wheat went to Yemen. In addition, six more bulk carriers left three ports of Odesa yesterday, delivering 124,000 tonnes of Ukrainian grain to destinations in Asia," he added.